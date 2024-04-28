The Gollcher Group is organising a charity walk in aid of Dr Klown, which is a professional NGO dedicated to providing clown doctor services at Mater Dei Hospital.

Clown doctors are volunteers from every walk of life that visit children in their beds or stay with them while they are having treatment. They are trained to entertain children in hospital, bringing a dose of humour and laughter to help during these challenging times.

The walk is just over five kilometres and will be held on Wednesday, May 1, from Tigullio in St Julian’s to the Black Pearl in Ta’ Xbiex. Registration fee is €7 per person and starts at 8.15am. The event is open to all.

For more information, contact Gollcher Group by sending an e-mail to csr@gollcher.com, by calling on 25691203 or visit the event’s page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/43523 0015696543.