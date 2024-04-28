Fort Manoel will be open to the public on Sunday, May 5, from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the fort’s restoration and enjoy its historical beauty. There will be free guided tours in English at 11am and in Maltese at 2pm. Admission to both the fort and the tours is complimentary.

Fort Manoel, a testament to Malta’s baroque military architecture, was founded in September 1723 under the stewardship of Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena of the Knights of St John.

Restored to its former glory by MIDI plc in the early 2000s, the fort has loomed majestically over Marsamxett Harbour for centuries. Its rich history includes serving as an extension of the Lazzaretto Hospital in the 1800s and being christened HMS Phoenicia during the British era.

Ample parking is available on Manoel Island. For additional information, call MIDI on (+365) 2065 5500 or e-mail info@midimalta.com. Further updates can also be found on www.facebook.com/manoelislandmalta/.