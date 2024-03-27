The Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is holding the 24th edition of its Good Friday exhibition until Sunday.

Various artists and collectors are taking part, featuring paintings and sculptures together with other sacred objects related to Lent and Holy Week.

The exhibition is open today from 6 to 8.30pm, tomorrow, Maundy Thursday, from 6 to 10pm, on Good Friday from 10am to noon and on Easter Sunday from 10am to noon.

For more information, visit the Facebook page Razzett tal-Markiż – Cultural Centre.

The activity is being held in collaboration with the Lily of the Valley secondary school within the Maria Regina College Mosta.