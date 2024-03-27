The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a court judgement awarding some shareholders of the former National Bank €111 million.

Times of Malta and all the other newspapers also report how one diver died and another 17 were rescued from rough seas off Ċirkewwa on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent reports that Myriam Spiteri Debono is set to be nominated president by parliament on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon highlights the bipartisan agreement reached on the appointment of the president.

L-orizzont gives prominence to Tuesday's Freedom Day ceremony by the Labour Party where the prime minister said Malta wants peace.