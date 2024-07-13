Anthony Buttigieg on Saturday slammed the government for putting people's lives at risk by asking them to decide whether to seek urgent medical care at a private hospital or Mater Dei.

The former PD leader and doctor at a private hospital was reacting to news that the health ministry has issued an urgent call to the private sector to outsource emergency care amid pressure on the service at Mater Dei.

The call comes after several media reports highlighting overcrowding at Mater Dei's emergency department, where waiting times were reported to reach up to 12 hours.

For Buttigieg, the urgent call "is an admission of failure by the government" following bad planning and management, and a €400 million hospitals' deal that has been annulled by court.

"This call for private collaboration may seem a decent quick fix. It is not. If those healthcare facilities are unable to offer a service manned by experienced staff backed up by adequate emergency facilities, then it could be a dangerous solution.

"The public cannot be expected to decide when it is appropriate to go to that private health facility, and when it would be better practice to go to Mater Dei Hospital."

Buttigieg warned that time was of the essence in serious cases.

The doctor, who works at St James Hospital, explained that while the hospital has been offering emergency services for years, very serious cases are referred to Mater Dei Hospital because it is the only medical facility on the island that offers certain services such as primary angiography in the case of myocardial infarction and an Intensive Care Unit.

"Wasted time may have a crucial impact on the patient's survivability or long-term health.

"If the Health Ministry expects patients to decide what is the best facility to go to - the privately contracted one or Mater Dei Hospital - it is putting lives at risk to fix a problem caused by this government," he warned.

The doctor offered a solution: tendering emergency services to the private sector would carry less risk if the government offered a 24/7 centre manned by medical professionals who take calls from patients.

Once the patients describe their symptoms, the personnel would be able to advise them which facility would be the best and safest one to go to, Buttigieg recommended.