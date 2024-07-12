The Health Ministry has issued a call for interest to outsource emergency services to the private sector.

The government said the initiative, which will operate on a 24/7 basis, will ensure the provision of publicly funded emergency services through collaboration with private operators.

“This initiative will complement the services provided by Mater Dei, giving patients increased access to facilities and improving efficiency”, the government said in a statement on Friday.

The call comes after several media reports this week highlighted overcrowding at Mater Dei's emergency department, where waiting times were reported to reach up to 12 hours.

Commenting on the private sector initiative, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said it would ease the issue of overcrowding in the emergency department at Mater Dei Hospital.

“It will ensure the best service for patients by reducing waiting times and alleviating pressure on Mater Dei", he said.