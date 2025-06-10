The Foreign Ministry has approved a €70,000 donation for urgent needs in Gaza, according to information tabled in parliament.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg told PN MP Graziella Attard Previ said that the government “continues to offer concrete humanitarian aid for the benefit of the Palestinian people.”

This assistance consisted of medical evacuation and treatment in Malta, financial aid, as well as scholarships.

“The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade has approved a donation of €70,000 to address urgent needs in Palestine,” Borg said.

“This aid will be provided to a United Nations organisation working directly in Gaza, with a focus on the humanitarian situation of the civilian population.”

He said the government has allocated further funds to be dispensed in the coming weeks.

The assistance would focus on “the most essential needs, including continued support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other organisations providing food and medical care.”

He said four children have been evacuated and brought to Malta to receive urgent medical treatment

Funds for Master's scholarships to Palestinian students

Borg said Malta will also be supporting the Palestinian issue through educational means, and in the next academic year, the ministry will fund two masters scholarships at the University of Malta for Palestinian students.

Malta will also fund scholarships for Palestinian diplomats to study at the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC).

While Malta implicitly recognises Palestinian statehood and hosts a Palestinian ambassador, it has never formally recognised a Palestinian state.

Last month, the Prime Minister, Robert Abela said that Malta will formally recognise Palestine soon.

The development will take place on June 20, the scheduled date of a United Nations conference on the situation in the region.