Malta will be hosting more children from Gaza for medical treatment in the coming days, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday.

Speaking during an interview on ONE Radio with Josef Caruana, Abela said this will show how Malta will not invest in wars but will offer humanitarian aid .

Last year a number of Palestinian children were brought to Malta for medical treatment including plastic surgery for severe burns and amputations.

Abela said Malta is the only EU member state whose priorities have remained focused on the social and not on defence and weapons.

Earlier this month Abela went on record saying a more pragmatic approach was needed in the invasion of Ukraine, going as far as claiming that “Ukraine is not going to win this war”.

On Friday Abela reiterated that Malta has always been clear, both in the OSCE and in the European council that Malta is in favour of peace and against wars.

While Malta voted in favour of the €800 billion plan to bolster European defence spending, Abela insisted it will not be involved in the purchase of lethal weapons.

“Malta will not take part in the loan initiative for the purchase of arms and ammunition proposed by the European Union,” he said during the radio interview.

Highlighting the importance of Freedom Day as reinforcing the principle of Malta’s neutrality, Abela said this concept has become even more important now in view of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

He stressed that “we must continue to send a strong message that these two wars must be stopped by investing in peace and diplomacy”.