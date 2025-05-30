Children under the age of 13 could have their access to social media restricted by law, Robert Abela has said, as he also hinted that the government could loosen "unjust" IVF restrictions.

The prime minister said the government was considering action on both areas during the launch of a new national family policy on Friday.

“Children should not be spending the majority of their time on social media. Unfortunately, there are too many cases where this is the reality. Too many children struggle to interact with their peers because the main form of their social interaction is via mobile phone or tablet.”

"As a parent, this is something that worries me a lot," Abela said.

Last October, an international study into children’s health showed that almost one in four Maltese adolescents, aged 11, 13, and 15, display an addictive-like pattern of social media use, with girls more at risk.

Earlier this month, a group of parents at San Anton School launched an initiative to delay providing their children with a smartphone before the age of 15, and no access to social media before 16.

On Friday morning, Abela said that discussions will begin on addressing this issue, even through “a legislative intervention to ensure that children under 13 years old have their access to social media regulated.”

Abela said he did not want to provide further details so as not to "catalyse the final decision", adding that any action should follow widespread dialogue.

“But remaining placid, not intervening, and being passive will mean failing our children and our society,” he said.

Abela said society should realise the extent of the issue and find a way to address it.

“Children should have access to social media as late as possible, in my opinion,” Abela said.

The prime minister was speaking at the launch of a government policy document, A Social Plan for the Family 2025–2030.

It addresses five priorities: social justice for families, promoting healthy relationships, empowerment through knowledge and skills, and enhancing Malta’s fertility rate.

'IVF laws too restrictive'

During his speech, Abela also highlighted how Malta’s IVF laws are too restrictive and the limitations of the current legislation are "unjust".

The chances of becoming a parent are higher due to scientific advancements, Abela noted.

"As legislators, we would be failing if we do not provide the tools science provides over issues that can be called ‘ethical’ but can also be called hypocritical.

“Even though Malta offers free (IVF) treatment, legislation still means that couples travel to Greece for treatment.”

Abela said that this needs to change, without highlighting what changes to the IVF legislation are needed.

The government changed the IVF law in 2022 to allow genetic testing prior to implantation to enable doctors to look out for nine rare conditions such as Huntington’s disease.

Then President George Vella, a conservative family doctor, was reluctant to sign the bill into law and it was signed by his acting president Frank Bezzina.

Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon also spoke at the event: “This policy is the product of extensive work, shaped by the lived experiences of children, adults, and even grandparents, who all play a vital role in raising the younger generation,” he said.