Justice Minister Jonathan Attard tabled a motion on Tuesday to change the criminal code and reform the way in which citizens can request a magisterial inquiry.

The amendment was tabled after Robert Abela announced the government's intention to implement the legislative change.

During Tuesday’s parliamentary sitting, Attard put forward a motion for the first reading of “The 2025 Act Amending the Criminal Code”.

However, the motion was not immediately accepted as the Opposition said it would be voting against it- an unusual move for the first stage in a legislative procedure that sees a bill become law.

“We understand that this bill is about a reform that would give public officials immunity from corruption, and so we will be voting against every stage of this bill,” Justice shadow minister Karol Aquilina said in parliament.

The motion to introduce the bill to parliament’s agenda will, therefore, be taken to a vote at a later date.

The government is also planning to revise the law to protect civil servants from being taken to court.

Last Sunday, Abela dedicated a significant portion of a 45-minute speech to defend those plans.

Without providing specifics, the prime minister said the intention was to ensure civil servants investigated for alleged crimes carried out in the course of their professional duties would only be subject to prosecution in their professional rather than personal capacity.

"Others are trying to terrorise you because that's what they know; we are protecting you because we believe in you, Abela said at a rally celebrating his fifth anniversary as Labour leader and prime minister.

Three former permanent secretaries are currently facing criminal charges in connection with the deal to privatise state hospitals. Others have been cited in separate applications for magisterial inquiries into alleged crimes.

Those requests, filed by former MP Jason Azzopardi, prompted Abela to vow a complete overhaul of the existing system of magisterial inquiries.

Abela said that he would not tolerate abuse of the legal system that was leading to "innocent people facing the calvary of court proceedings" for years before they are found to be innocent.

"We have to ensure that those who lie and abuse the system to put people under magisterial inquiries face justice," he said.

The PN slammed those plans, saying Abela wants “immunity for corrupt politicians and their accomplices.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Opposition spokesperson Aquilina said the bill tabled in parliament “aims to halt magisterial inquiries and grant immunity to corrupt politicians and their accomplices”.

“Robert Abela is siding with criminals rather than honest Maltese and Gozitan citizens who are fed up with being robbed through corruption-fueled taxes they are forced to pay,” the shadow justice minister said.

Aquilina said the prime minister wants to deny citizens the right to request a magisterial inquiry.

That right should not be taken away, he said.

Aquilina said the PN has “absolute trust in all of Malta’s Judges and Magistrates and encourages them to continue uncovering the truth and delivering justice”.

“Robert Abela is terrified of the truth and justice because he knows that, like his predecessors, he leads a government plagued by corruption, with one minister after another being implicated in serious cases of corruption, abuse of power, and wrongdoing,” he said.

'No legitimate right in Malta will be denied'- PL

Replying to the PN's statement, the Labour Party said the planned reform will bring about "greater transparency and rule of law" in inquiry proceedings.

They said the changes will provide clear safeguards and decrease abuse.

"No legitimate right of every citizen in this country will be denied," they said.

Anyone against these changes wants to hide something or only "wants to destroy people Just like anyone who repeatedly admits that he is a liar and finds refuge in the Opposition," the PL statement said.Correction: An earlier version of the story stated to shield civil servants from prosecution; the contents of the bill are presently not known. The error is regretted.