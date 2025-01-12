The government will be protecting civil service and government entity workers from being taken to court in their personal capacity, Robert Abela said on Sunday.

"In the coming days we will give them legal protection from being taken to court in their personal capacity for working for the country," Abela said at a rally celebrating his fifth anniversary as Labour leader and prime minister.

"Others are trying to terrorise you because that's what they know; we are protecting you because we believe in you, Abela said.

Several permanent secretaries are facing charges over their role in the Vitals Hospitals deal.

Among them are Ronald Mizzi, who was former health minister Konrad Mizzi's permanent secretary and Alfred Camilleri, who was the finance ministry permanent secretary when the deal was negotiated.

It is not clear if the legislative change announced by Abela will be backdated to cover those who are currently facing court proceedings.

More recently, former MP Jason Azzopardi asked a magistrate to investigate the Gozo ministry's permanent secretary, John Borg over how the building of a road in Nadur went over budget by €10 million.

Speaking on Sunday before an enthusiastic crowd in a Corradino warehouse, Abela said that he would not tolerate abuse of the legal system that was leading to "innocent people facing the calvary of court proceedings" for years before they are found to be innocent.

"We have to ensure that those who lie and abuse the system to put people under magisterial inquiries face justice," he said.

Last month Abela said he was instructing the justice minister to reform the current system of magisterial inquiries, saying people like Jason Azzopardi were “abusing the system”.

He raised the subject again on Sunday after Azzopardi called for Economy Minister Silvio Schembri to be investigated over unexplained wealth. He also demanded investigations into 'a racket' involving Gozo Minister Clinto Camilleri on the allocation of moorings.

Abela said that he was fully backing Schembri and Camilleri.

"Clint, Silvio, I am with you, we are with you," Abela said to rapturous applause.

In a speech lasting some 45 minutes, Abela highlighted the government's achievements since the Labour Party took office, pointing to social initiatives, new rights and opportunities for women and the LGBTI+ community, and continued economic growth despite the challenges.

Those challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and high energy prices would have meant austerity under a PN government, he said.

The prime minister also announced that the government's long-term plan Vision 2050, will be ready in the coming weeks.

He also said the newly announced Labour migration policy would mean ensuring that only the third-country nationals that were needed would come to Malta, while the needs of the Maltese workers were prioritised.