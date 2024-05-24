The government and the Malta Union of Teachers reached an agreement for a collective agreement for educators following months of negotiations.

The MUT will inform its members of the news during two online meetings on Friday afternoon.

Following the agreement, "the MUT will now present the new sectoral agreement to its members for approval," a joint government-union statement said.

No details on the content of the agreement were mentioned in the statement.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months and reached a boiling point in November when a one-day strike was held.

Matters also came to a head earlier this month when MUT was considering resorting to industrial action again.

Then last Friday, the union issued an ultimatum giving the government a week to conclude the sectoral collective agreement for teachers of government and Church schools.

Since then, there has been progress in negotiations, Education Minister Clifton Grima said.

On Friday morning, education minister Grima said the MUT and the government had been meeting almost daily for the last week.

"I have personally attended some of those meetings," he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday that the government was proposing "pay increases for teachers, which were never proposed before in collective agreement negotiations".

Abela welcomed the news on X, formally known as Twitter.