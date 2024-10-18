The JP2 Cultural Foundation in collaboration with the Xewkija local council and the Rotunda parish church of Xewkija are commemorating the 20th anniversary from the International Priest Convention which took place in 2004. This convention, apart the discussions and talks, gave the opportunity of a number of priests to visit Gozo.

On October 22, 2004, the 1,000 priests which attended the convention gathered in the Rotunda church and had their last session of the symposium. After 20 years, between October 20 and 22, this event is being remembered with several cultural activities which include an art exhibition, an organ recital by Mro Gianluca Libertucci and a recital by the AFM Malta Military Band. More information can be found on the foundation’s website.