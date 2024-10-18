From November 15 to 24, Valletta will be alive with a celebration of creativity and cultural discovery aimed at children and young people. This year’s festival promises not only dynamic performances but also activities that are sure to captivate the imagination and inspire curiosity in audiences of all ages.

ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People offers a unique platform for our audiences to engage with the arts in innovative and unexpected ways.

The upcoming edition will feature a diverse selection of theatre, dance, music, film, visual arts, and interactive installations, all carefully curated to provide exceptional, family-oriented entertainment that resonates deeply with young minds.

A key highlight of this year’s festival will be a series of enriching workshops inspired by the exhibition But I See Beauty and Wonder... Designed for children aged seven to 13, these hands-on workshops will feature talented artists from around the globe. Participants will explore various mediums, including clay, photography, and printmaking, transforming their perceptions of beauty and creativity. Each workshop, lasting up to an hour-and-a-half, aims to provide a supportive environment where young participants can unleash their creativity and gain valuable insights from experienced artists.

With its diverse offerings and commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Malta, the festival not only entertains but also cultivates important values and skills that will resonate with participants for years to come. As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for a transformative experience that promises to leave a lasting impact on all who attend.

For more information, tickets, and updates, visit www.ziguzajg.org.