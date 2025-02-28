The Gozo Tourism Association has expressed its concern that Gozo’s “distinct charm is being eroded by rapid development”.

Speaking at the GTA’s annual generation meeting on Thursday evening, association chairman Paul Scicluna said that “unchecked development threatens the island’s unique appeal”.

While Gozo has registered positive tourism numbers in 2024, the tourism sector on the island is facing a number of issues, including the increases in operating expenses which risk reducing the destination’s competitive edge.

Mr Scicluna added that while Gozo’s hospitality is rooted in its authentic, warm service, businesses are increasingly relying on employees from across Europe and beyond.

He stressed the need to maintain the authenticity of the Gozitan touristic product, especially through a trained and skilled labour force.

Addressing the meeting, both Tourism Minister Ian Borg and Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri highlighted the increase in tourist arrivals in Gozo.

Borg said this was the result of “deliberate strategies, key collaborations and initiatives that have elevated Gozo’s profile”.

While pointing out that tourism remains the cornerstone of Gozo’s economy, he called on all stakeholders to “synergise efforts to sustain and improve Gozo’s touristic appeal”.