The University of Malta Junior College is hosting an open day on Friday March 7 from 5.30pm to 9pm.

The college will open its doors to prospective students and the general public to get a sense of what college life is like, obtain first-hand information on the subjects and programmes on offer and see the facilities and services available.

They will also have the opportunity to meet the principal, subject coordinators, lecturers and other members of staff as well as enjoy ongoing activities which are an integral part of college life.

Further information may be found on the Open Day website jc.um.edu.mt/openday.