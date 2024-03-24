The proposed roadworks on the route between Victoria and Marsalforn involve the uprooting of more than 200 trees and the take up of nearly 12,000 square metres of useful agricultural land.

The Marsalforn road is certainly one of the most picturesque roads in Malta and Gozo. It is one of the few roads that exudes a rural, peaceful charm as you drive through the valley dominated by nature and the surrounding landscapes. This charm is such a welcome, stark contrast to the urbanised hustle and bustle at the two ends of the route.

What’s more is that there are never any traffic jams along this route. To this day it remains free of traffic congestion. The traffic data published in the Project Description Statement (PDS), and that was used to justify this project, was taken over the peak season Santa Marija August week in 2018.

According to this PDS, the amended road layout will promote a safe constant speed of 40 to 50 km/hr between Rabat and Marsalforn, a distance of four kilometres, a six-minute journey. Travelling at 10 km/hr slower one will arrive 120 seconds later. Do we need to spend €9 million, uproot 200 trees and asphalt over another 11 tumoli of agricultural land to promote this farce?

Other cynical reasons given to justify this crass development, such as the introduction of cycling lanes, were shot down by Rota, an organisation committed to support the cause of cycling. Rota termed the project a “Marsalforn atrocity”.

The introduction of a lay-by for public buses is possible along the existing road without any need for widening the road, where at certain points there are already four lanes.

Sure, the road could be amended to bypass central Victoria and relieve the Citadel area from unnecessary traffic. And sure, the Marsalforn road could do with a better surface. Traffic calming measures could be introduced and, of course, better enforcement of regulations

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) report (Environmental Impact Screening) states that “the newly proposed road is likely to exacerbate storm water runoff and reduce the aquifer recharge in the area”.

The ERA report goes on to state that “the project will result in modifications to the appearance and character of the landscape all along the proposed route, as well as in changes to the visual amenity afforded by the trees and agricultural land that will be lost of accommodate the said development.”

In an interview in July 2023, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said he had taken up some suggestions made by Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex and had the proposal amended accordingly. However, to date no amended designs have been presented to the Planning Authority.

The last submission of proposed layouts was on June 9, 2021. Are new amended plans going to be submitted before the works commence? Din l-Art Ħelwa has reached out to the minister, who has agreed to meet, in a last ditch effort to protect this valley and trees.

There is no way this project can be justified and claimed to be in the public interest. The road continues to serve us well, providing a short but beautiful and most welcome respite from the flurry of activity at either end.

Patrick Calleja is president of Din l-Art Ħelwa.