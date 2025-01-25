Gozo’s youngest motocross racer, nine-year-old Matthias Bugeja Sultana, will be competing for next month’s Pride of Gozo Awards, an annual event celebrating people making a positive impact across Gozitan communities.

Now in its third edition, the Pride of Gozo Awards recognise volunteers, professionals, young persons and businesses that leave their mark on the island.

Officially called the David Carrington Award, it is named after the Rotary Club of Gozo’s first president.

Matthias, a young Xagħra resident taking the sport by storm, is one of several nominees up for an award this year.

“I feel so proud and happy to be nominated for the award,” said the excited Matthias, who is the youngest competitive motocross racer in Gozo.

Matthias found his passion for the sport at the tender age of five years when he first hopped on the back of his uncle Keith’s motorbike.

“It was then that I learnt this could be really fun,” he said, with his mother, Georgette, proudly by his side.

Georgette admitted she was initially nervous when she noticed her son’s enthusiasm for the sport.

“At first, I didn’t want to believe it. At five, he was riding a motorbike that’s about my weight but, somehow, he handled it like a pro,” she said.

While she admitted that her fears will always linger slightly, she has learned to trust her son’s talent and let go.

Since embracing his passion, Matthias has grown into a remarkable racer. He recently won the Gozo Motocross Junior Championship 2023-2024. His love for the sport has also taken him beyond Gozo, competing in Malta and, more recently, in Sicily.

“I love it because the track is bigger and, as a result, so are my jumps as well,” said Matthias.

At just six years old, Matthias began attending training camps in Sicily, and he is now part of an academy where he continues to refine his skills. Even the language barrier hasn’t dampened his enthusiasm.

Matthias explained that he is proudly called 'The Gozo Boy' by his peers and is eager to start learning Italian in school, knowing it will help him take his passion to the next level. For now, his parents – Georgette and Daniel – act as his translators.

“When I grow up, I want to ride professionally, be a champion and also an engineer,” Matthias said.

The final awards ceremony will be held on February 27 and is sponsored by the Gozo Ministry. Nominations are open until the end of January. To nominate a Gozo resident, e-mail secretary@rotarygozo.org with details about why the nominee deserves recognition.

The Rotary Club of Gozo regularly holds events to raise funds for local and international causes.