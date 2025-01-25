A loud cheer swept through the crowd gathered at a Tel Aviv plaza known as Hostage Square, as giant screens livestreamed the long-awaited release of four Israeli hostages, the latest to be freed under a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Hundreds had arrived at the square early Saturday in anticipation of the four women soldiers' release. Many wore yellow T-shirts with the words "You are not alone" printed on them in Hebrew.

After 15 months in captivity, many Israelis could begin to breathe a sigh of relief as the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, which also sees Palestinian prisoners released, got underway last Sunday.

For hours, hundreds of pairs of eyes had been fixed anxiously at the screen on Saturday, awaiting the arrival of an International Committee of the Red Cross convoy at a square in the centre of Gaza City.

As soon as the four young women's silhouettes appeared on the screen, cries of joy erupted, with many embracing one another tearfully in celebration.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, all aged 20, and Liri Albag, 19, waved, smiled, and gave thumbs up as they were paraded on a stage in Gaza City, flanked by masked and armed militants.

'Bring them home'

One woman cried and laughed holding up a picture of Levy, under whose name appeared the number 19, struck through and corrected with the number 20, indicating the age she turned while in captivity.

The crowds once again broke out into jubilation when Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced on live television that the four women had arrived in Israel, after 477 days in war-ravaged Gaza.

Militants seized 251 hostages during Hamas's October 7 attack which triggered the war, 87 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 the military has confirmed are dead.

The first, six-week phase of the ceasefire that came into effect on Sunday should see the staggered release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

"Bring them home now!" a group of women shouted in the crowd in Tel Aviv, echoing the slogan of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum campaign group.

Many fear for the fate of the remaining hostages as far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government opposed the ceasefire.