Grain, the renowned culinary brand at the five-star Rosselli – AX Privilege hotel, continues to set the standard for fine dining in Malta. Under Grain has secured its Michelin star for the sixth consecutive year, while its sister restaurant, Grain Street, has retained its Michelin Bib Gourmand for the fourth year running.

The Grain team is led by AX Privilege culinary director Victor Borg, who consistently delivers “an exceptional dining experience through precision, artistry and warm hospitality”.

Claire Zammit Xuereb, director of Hospitality at AX Hotels, said: “Winning a Michelin star for the sixth year is a testament to the consistency, creativity and dedication of our team. My sincere gratitude goes to Chef Victor and every team member who ensures our guests enjoy an extraordinary dining experience. Having two Michelin-awarded restaurants under one roof for years highlights the high standards and innovation that define Grain.”

Kevin Callus, senior general manager of Rosselli − AX Privilege, added: “The continued recognition from Michelin is a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our entire team. It is an incredible achievement to have two Michelin-awarded restaurants operating under one roof for several years.

“At Grain, we are committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience, and these accolades reinforce our mission to set the standard for excellence in Malta’s culinary scene.”

The Michelin Guide remains the world’s most prestigious culinary accolade, with inspectors rigorously evaluating restaurants based on the quality of ingredients, mastery of technique, harmony of flavours and overall dining experience. Achieving and retaining a Michelin star demands an extraordinary level of precision, consistency and innovation.

The team

Borg, a constant in Malta’s fine dining scene, continues to push boundaries with his refined approach to flavour and presentation.

He works along a stellar team that includes Grain’s executive sous chef Brady Dalli, Under Grain’s outlet manager Christie Jocson, Grain’s head sommelier Maurizio Severgnini, and Grain F&B service manager Andre Pici.

Borg said: “Securing a Michelin star is an honour but maintaining it for six consecutive years is truly a testament to our team’s passion and dedication. Every day, we strive to create exceptional experiences, crafting dishes that tell a story through flavour, technique and presentation. This recognition fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of Maltese gastronomy.”

Grain Street, the brand’s more relaxed dining concept, has secured its fourth consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand award, a distinction that highlights high-quality cuisine at great value. With its Mediterranean-inspired sharing plates and vibrant atmosphere, Grain Street continues to be a favourite for those seeking an elevated yet approachable dining experience in Valletta.

Reservations at Under Grain can be made on (+356) 2235 4168, while for bookings at Grain Street, call on (+356) 2235 4167. Guests can also reserve a table online.

For more information, visit www.grain.mt and Under Grain and Grain Street’s Instagram accounts.