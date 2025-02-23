From February 28, Dù Theatre are presenting Kif Tgħallimt Insuq, a Maltese translation by Simone Spiteri of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer-winning play How I Learnt to Drive, directed by Chiara Hyzler.

This postmodern masterpiece tackles taboo topics with sensitivity, humour and wit, as the adolescent Żgħira begins driving lessons on a warm summer evening and soon finds herself in a complicated relationship with her instructor.

“In essence, the story is about a young woman who is reflecting upon and reliving the abuse she suffered in her childhood,” Hyzler explains, “and it addresses very tricky issues.”

“The relationship between the two main characters, a young woman named Żgħira (Simone Spiteri) and her driving instructor, Peck, (played by Peter Galea) is presented to make you feel, initially at least, that perhaps everything is OK when it isn’t. Because Żgħira is 17, the audience can easily condone what is happening even though they know it’s warped. The apparently genuine love between them allows viewers to justify inappropriate behaviour so that they can feel comfortable with it. Why? It’s a really tricky question, and one that I hope will spark a discussion.”

Simone Spiteri plays the adolescent Żgħira.

“The play then travels backwards in time, and the audience see snippets of moments from Żgħira’s past, snippets of conversations she had with her family. They were complacent when certain incidents took place and so we see that they were complicit through inaction.”

Originally written in the 1990s, the show is set in the 1960s and 1970s, and Hyzler is delighted to be working with Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur on the music. He has composed original theme tunes to set the scene for the characters, in addition to which there are some 1960s classics like Stand by Me.

“Although the show was set 50 years ago, we were able to stay true to the original today as nothing has changed since then.

“In Malta today, the topic of grooming is barely considered a crime, or even discussed. However, grooming is premeditated and carefully planned. I don’t think people are aware enough of how groomers operate and the psychological damage it can cause: I only realised the full extent through my research for this show,” Hyzler continues.

The driving instructor, Peck, played by Peter Galea, initiates a relationship with his 17-year-old student.

To best understand their motivations and challenges, Hyzler and the cast have spent time talking to both Victim Support Malta to uncover a victim’s perspective and a Scottish Specialist Social Worker, Stuart Mulholland, who works with paedophiles.

“This has been invaluable for us, as we try and translate genuine insights into understanding on a wider scale,” she adds.

The cast of seven also includes a five-strong chorus who play all the other characters. They’re also responsible for setting the scene and they bring to the show a strong element of humour.

It could, otherwise, be difficult to sit through a piece on a topic so serious, but the chorus lighten the performance with some very funny and pivotal scenes. They represent Żgħira’s memory and portray people as she remembers them from when she was younger, sometimes her family members. At other times, these grown-ups are acting as kids, her classmates.

The full cast of the production.

“There are scenes in the gym and at the school prom which are great fun. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to them!” smiles Hyzler.

“Pierre Portelli has done an amazing job with an engaging and impactful set design,” she continues. This includes a car, which, used innovatively, is also central to the show’s staging. It is both the setting for many scenes, and it also represents Peck as both a person and a danger.

“I hope Kif Tgħallimt Insuq triggers a conversation about grooming. I want people to be aware of and to discuss what constitutes sexual abuse. I’d like us as a society to consider what a child should know and how we educate them on the boundaries which shouldn’t be crossed. I think this show highlights the importance of parents stepping in even though the child is feeling safe with the abuser,” she concludes.

The show runs at Theatre Next Door, Naxxar, from February 28 to March 14. There will be Q&A sessions after the performances on February 28 and March 8, the panel for which will include representation from Victim Support Malta Victim Support Malta. There will also be English subtitles on March 1 and 8.