Opposition leader Bernard Grech asked ministers four times in parliament on Monday whether they had asked their colleagues to assume political responsibility for the Jean-Paul Sofia tragedy. Yet, he was told each time by the ministers and the Speaker that the question was not put in terms of standing orders.

A public inquiry released last week found the state responsible for the December 2022 tragedy, which unfolded when a building under construction in Corradino collapsed.

Grech rose to demand the information in supplementary questions to Transport Minister Chris Bonett and later Education Minister Clifton Grima. Both were replying to unrelated questions.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia pointed out that in terms of standing orders and previous rulings, supplementary questions had to be related to the original. Ministers could only reply if they wanted to.

Bonett said that while he was skirting the question, parliament was based on rules and procedures that needed to be respected.

Grima said one also needed to be ethical, especially about a matter involving the death of a young man and the sorrow of his family. One should not try to score political points, as the Opposition was trying to do.

He said a well-run public inquiry had been held and its report enjoyed the moral authority, which should serve to unite everyone for the necessary reforms.

Earlier, Grima denied he had ducked out from six oral questions by not being present in the chamber when they started being called. He said he had inaugurated a school in Nadur at 11am and could not be in parliament for its early sitting of 2pm. He hheaded to parliament straight from the inauguration ceremony, he said.

Parliament on Monday was continuing its debate on the Sofia inquiry report. Monday's was the third sitting about the report, with other sittings having been held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Opposition MPs repeatedly hit out at the government for having resisted the holding of the inquiry, saying its actions had lacked empathy, solidarity or logic.

The Opposition MPs also insisted that it was not just administrative responsibility that needed to be shouldered but also political responsibility. Ministers needed to assume responsibility for the failures of the people they had appointed.

MP Mario de Marco added that the government and its institutions had failed to enforce the law, update regulations or even do anything after the tragedy itself to ensure there was no repetition.

The government was not only failing in raising safety standards in the construction industry, but in many other sectors too, such as the roads, tables and chairs along busy streets and high noise levels in several localities, he said.

Labour MP Katya Degiovanni underlined the need for rules to be enforced and for standards and practices to be audited, internally and externally. She hit out at the Opposition for focusing only on criticism and negativity without, she said, any reference to what needed to be done.

Mark Anthony Sammut (PN) said the Justice Minister lost his credibility when he said that the magisterial inquiry into the Sofia tragedy could also look into administrative and legislative failures and there was therefore no need for a public inquiry. The minister's claim was belied by the magistrate who led the magisterial inquiry, and the president of the public inquiry.

Sammut said that while the prime minister tried to give the impression on Wednesday that the inquiry report removed all questions over his actions or that of the government, the opposite was true, particularly the way rules were broken, lines were crossed and eyes were closed as the developers were given a public site which they should never have been entitled to. Who had been pulling the strings, the prime minister, his ministers? Ministers Miriam Dalli, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Silvio Schembri certainly had grounds to resign for what was described as an 'almighty mess' within the Executive.