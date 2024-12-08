Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Sunday questioned who truly held power within the Labour Party, as he renewed his call for Prime Minister Robert Abela to fire Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Speaking during an interview on NET TV on Sunday morning, Grech suggested that Camilleri wields disproportionate influence over Abela, casting doubt on the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Grech warned Abela: “as long as Camilleri remains stronger than you and you don’t get rid of him, he will continue to have the upper hand and do what he wants with you”.

Grech also alluded to “a new scandal” involving Camilleri, referencing a report published this Sunday in Il-Mument. The article alleged bribery in the allocation of mooring spaces at Mġarr Harbour, claiming irregularities and implicated the Gozo Minister in the process.

Grech, who said more details are yet to emerge, claimed that the report was indicative of broader issues within the Labour administration.

After referencing the report by Il- Mument, he praised the journalists who looked into the story and thanked journalists in general for their work.

However, Grech avoided addressing an incident earlier this week in which a ONE News journalist was bodychecked while questioning PN MP Toni Bezzina at a PN-led protest.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists condemned the altercation, describing it as the second such case involving the PN and media workers in recent weeks.

During the interview, Grech also criticised the administration’s decision to redirect EU funds intended for electrifying Malta’s public transport system to subsidise private electric vehicles instead.

He described the original plan to electrify the fleet as “a step in the right direction” and argued that the change reflected poor leadership and planning.

“Do them both if you think this is the best for the country and the environment. Do them both if you have the money. Do them both if you can plan.”