Opposition leader Bernard Grech insisted on Thursday that anyone who claimed that he had given his approval for any partial change to a local plan was 'lying'.

Grech was referring to plans to amend the Villa Rosa local plan to allow a massive development. Planning Minister Clint Camilleri told Parliament's environment committee on Wednesday that the developer had told him that Grech was very receptive to the (project) plans when he presented them to him.

"I am certain that at no point or under any circumstances have I indicated or said that I am in favour of a partial change to the local plan that would allow a project to take place which is not beneficial to the environment and does not respect the quality of life of the residents," Grech said in a statement issued by the Nationalist Party.

He pointed out that the party has declared its opposition to any partial changes to the local plan that are not in favour of the residents and the environment.

"I am in favour of ensuring, as a nation, that any development is carried out in accordance with our country's laws, with full protection of the environment, and that it enhances the quality of life for people.

"I always insist that our country should benefit from private investment that is responsible, ethical, and sustainable. The future of our country depends on this kind of development," Grech said.