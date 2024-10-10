Bernard Grech would not say if he approved of changes to St Julian’s local plans to make way for a mega-development on the Villa Rosa site, insisting instead that the government should consult the public and stakeholders before making any changes.

However, one of the PN leader’s MPs, former St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, was adamant that developing the site would be “a monster in a locality where there are several heads of other monsters”.

Bernard Grech and other MPs react to the Villa Rosa project. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Times of Malta reported Tuesday that the floor ratio of plans to redevelop the Villa Rosa site could multiply in size after the cabinet approved a review of the St George’s Bay local plans.

The amendment could mean that the project submitted by Anthony Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż, could grow exponentially from the originally proposed 57,000 square metres.

Grech, Buttigieg and other MPs from both sides of parliament were asked for their opinion on changing the St Julian’s plans to accommodate a mega-development on the site of Villa Rosa, which faces St George’s Bay.

“There was no consultation with us (the opposition) and it is wrong not to consult us, the local council or any other concerned parties,” PN leader Grech said.

“We will continue insisting that there should be a consultation because we do not know exactly why they (the government) want to change,” he said.

When repeatedly asked if a mega-development should be allowed on the site, Grech declined to give a clear answer.

Asked if a PN government would allow a mega-development on the site, Grech said: “An alternative PN government would have a clear vision.”

He added: “A PN government will want investment in the country, because economic development and employment are not created by Facebook statuses but by investment, that could be government investment, but we strongly believe in private investment.”

“We want an economy that isn’t harmful to the environment, but investment, especially sustainable investment, cannot stop.”

Aerial video of the area the Villa Rosa project covers. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

'The answer is clearly no'

Albert Buttigieg, a PN MP who was elected in the district that includes St Julian’s and Pembroke (District 10), also called for more consultation but was clear in his opposition to a large development at the Villa Rosa site.

When asked if his constituents wanted another large-scale project, Buttigieg said, “I think the answer is clearly no. Several times, as local councils, we consistently said that while we understand the need for development, it should respect the surroundings of the site.”

Buttigieg referred to an Environmental Impact Assessment, which concluded that a plan for a 34-storey tower and two 27-storey towers overlooking St George’s Bay in St Julian’s would have major impacts on the environment and air quality, both during construction and operation.

PN tourism spokesperson Mario de Marco said the government needs to be transparent and clarify why it wants to change local plans. Still, he said, Malta’s characteristics are being changed.

“Malta has one of the highest population densities; we have a lack of green spaces and development is what it is. People out there are telling us to be more cautious about the extent of development,” he said.

'We take our decisions collectively'

Government MPs were also asked for their opinion on the matter.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon, who is elected from the 10th district, declined to comment. Foreign Minister Ian Borg referred to statements made by the prime minister, while Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said, “We take our decisions collectively.”

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said a change in local plans will first need to go through a period of public consultation: “People will then be free to voice their opinions.”

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, an urban planner by profession, gave similar comments.

'So local plans can be changed?'

Former Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer and independent politician Arnold Cassola both criticised the government’s plans.

“So local plans can be changed after all?” Engerer asked sarcastically in a Facebook post.

“Yes, of course, to make somebody happy at the expense of the environment and our health.”

On Facebook, Cassola said the development and other mega projects will negatively impact the lives of tens of thousands of residents in Pembroke, Swieqi, St Julian’s and Sliema for ever

“The destruction of people’s lives cannot continue. The time has come for the Maltese to gather at Castille in a powerful yet peaceful protest,” he said.