Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis insisted Friday there was no "immediate danger" from an unprecedented wave of earthquakes on the tourist island of Santorini that has forced thousands of residents to leave.

The state was "fully deployed not because we believe... that something disastrous is going to happen, but because we must be ready for any eventuality," Mitsotakis said during a meeting on the island with local officials.

Santorini, which is part of a spectacular volcanic caldera, and the neighbouring Aegean Sea islands of Amorgos, Ios and Anafi have been hit by hundreds of tremors since the weekend.

The activity has baffled scientists, who say that the region has not experienced seismic activity on this scale since records began in 1964.

The seismology laboratory of Athens University on Friday said over 7,700 tremors had been recorded since January 26.

One of the experts advising the government on the phenomenon, seismologist Costas Papazachos, told the Kathimerini daily Friday that the activity "will continue for two to three weeks" based on the latest data.

The barrage was weaker Friday, but was still punctuated by a 4.8-magnitude tremor. The strongest was a 5.2-magnitude quake on Thursday.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Over 11,000 residents and seasonal workers have left Santorini since the weekend by sea and air, with operators adding extra flights and ferries.

Schools on more than a dozen islands in the Cyclades island group in the Aegean Sea were shut this week as a precaution, prompting many people with children to leave Santorini until the quake scare eases.

Santorini lies atop a volcano which last erupted in 1950.

Mitsotakis on Friday said that volcanic activity in the area was "not unusual" and did not entail any "immediate, particular danger".

"We hope this sequence will dissipate without producing a major earthquake," Mitsotakis said.

One of Greece's top travel destinations, Santorini attracted about 3.4 million visitors in 2023. Upwards of a million of those were cruise ship passengers.