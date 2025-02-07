Families, farmers, and businesses across the Mediterranean stand to benefit from a new set of ambitious proposals aimed at securing the region’s water supply.

The Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) regional platform on water is meeting in Malta to draft the text of the Ministerial Declaration on Water in the Mediterranean, organised by the UfM and hosted locally by the Energy and Water Agency.

During this event, the Minister for the Environment and Energy Miriam Dalli provided direction to include tangible measures that leave benefits in the Mediterranean region through the creation of initiatives such as a UfM Project Development Facility and a Mediterranean Water Academy.

These initiatives are designed to speed up the development of vital water projects and equip local communities with the knowledge, technology, and financial resources they need to tackle water scarcity.

Minister Dalli emphasised Malta’s successes in desalination and wastewater treatment, as well as the effective use of green bonds, innovations that could reduce water bills for households, boost food production for local markets, and reinforce public health standards across the region.

“With collaboration and innovation, we can lay the foundation for a more resilient Mediterranean, offering secure and affordable water for everyone. This is about improving daily life: ensuring that families have reliable water, that farmers can maintain their livelihoods, and that businesses can grow sustainably,” concluded Minister Dalli.

This Ministerial Declaration follows the first Ministerial Declaration, also referred to as the Valletta Declaration launched in Malta in 2017 during the UfM Ministerial Meeting on Water.