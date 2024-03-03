Adore More, a leading supplier of apertures, recently launched Artevo, a cutting-edge fibreglass UPVC system designed to revolutionise the apertures sector in Malta. This innovative product promises to set new benchmarks in design, functionality and sustainability, offering consumers unparalleled features at a competitive price.

Artevo ensures optimal thermal efficiency for enhanced comfort and boasts advanced sound insulation, with 48dB noise reduction.

The range also offers advanced options when it comes to height and width, offering a maximum height of up to 2.6m and a width of up to 1.2m, maximising natural light and enhancing the overall aesthetic of one’s property.

The Slinova X sliding apertures feature the slimmest central pillar on the market, reducing it from 70mm to 32mm. This innovative design, coupled with economic and ecological sustainability with up to 75 per cent recycled content, positions the range as a leader in the industry.

Moreover, the apertures system ensures maximum burglary protection for PVC products, providing consumers with a secure and reliable solution.

The range also offers versatile design options, with a unique profile design and colour range, including modern matt colours for a current and stylish appearance. The low-maintenance design, featuring inward opening and tilt-and-turn functionality, combines convenience with elegance.

Adore More is committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for residential and commercial spaces in Malta. With a diverse product portfolio and a focus on customer satisfaction, the company continues to be a trusted partner in the construction and renovation industry.

Apart from Artevo, Adore More offers an extensive range of high-quality UPVC, aluminium and wooden windows and doors from top brands including Elvial, Schüco, Kömmerling and KBE, all of which prioritise superior insulation, security and style.

The company says with in consultation with its experienced team, customers can select the ideal apertures for their property, achieving energy efficiency, a stylish aesthetic, minimal maintenance and an improved quality of life.

Visit the Adore More showroom in Triq id-Difiża Civili, Mosta. One can also e-mail sales@adoremore.eu, call +356 2145 6570/2145 6560, or visit adoremore.com.mt.