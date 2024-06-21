On a bright and sunny morning, while having coffee with a friend who is a philosophy lecturer, we discussed some very important national and international issues.

During our conversation, he brought up an interesting point. During his lecture that morning, he had been discussing materialism and consumerism. He said that, at such an early age, many of his students aspire to become like nothing less than Elon Musk.

The philosophy lecturer said that when he mentioned to his students that when they were young any profit beyond 20 per cent would have been considered excessive, as it was viewed as an act of greed.

However, many of his students disagreed, believing that it is a person’s expertise and business acumen that justify maximising profit without limits.

This conversation highlighted how much the younger generation aspires to the luxuries of life. While dreaming big is not inherently bad, it should not come at the expense of core values and human principles.

There is a serious danger in setting such high expectations; if, God forbid, these dreams are not realised or materialised, the inability to cope with failure can lead to painful and sometimes irreversible consequences.

Often, we overlook the importance of preparing our youth to handle both success and failure.

Success and failure are both integral parts of life. It is crucial to educate our youth not only to cope with success but, more importantly, to handle failure gracefully.

Pursuing knowledge and education solely for securing a good job or achieving materialistic dreams is a flawed approach. This mindset does not equip youth to handle either success or failure effectively. Instead, education should be sought to enrich oneself with knowledge, understanding, high moral values and a realistic perspective on life.

This holistic approach makes individuals better citizens and enables them to navigate through life’s ups and downs smoothly.

Intentions and motives play a crucial role in determining our fate and outcomes. I would like to share an illustrative incident.

Once, a companion of the Holy Prophet Muhammad built a new and beautiful house with an attractive door and window. He invited the Prophet to visit.

Upon seeing the house, the Prophet noticed the beautiful window and asked the owner why he had included it.

The owner replied enthusiastically: “So that fresh air and sunlight can enter my house.”

The Prophet responded: “This is good but if your intention is to listen to the call to prayer, you will be rewarded for your good intentions and sunlight and fresh air will also come in.”

The underlying message is that education should be pursued with positive intentions for a greater cause. This approach will not only complement but enhance one’s chances of securing a better job and livelihood.

Worldly means will follow naturally from such a high standard of knowledge and education.

An argument often presented is that, without money or material means, survival is impossible.

It is true we need money to meet our daily needs and live a decent and dignified life. However, it is unjustifiable to live solely for the accumulation of money and wealth. There is a significant difference between needing money to live and living for the money. Therefore, we must always set our priorities right.

Moreover, we must recognise that happiness and contentment cannot be achieved solely through material means. True satisfaction and happiness come from a deeper source.

The Prophet Muhammad provided timeless guidance on this matter. He said: “Look at one who is below you and do not look at one who is above you. This would enable you to appreciate better the blessings and bounties that Allah has bestowed upon you.”

He further stated: “Do not run too much after property lest you should be absorbed by the world.” And; “Be in the world as if you are a stranger or a traveller.”

I firmly believe that adhering to these guiding principles will prevent us from being fully absorbed by the material world. Additionally, this timeless guidance will help us navigate through life’s challenges with calmness and resilience, regardless of the circumstances.

Laiq Ahmed Atif is the president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta.