The government is set to issue a call for expressions of interest for gyms to offer six months of free membership to 18-to 20-year-olds.

Once a list of gyms has been finalised, eligible youths will be able to register for the scheme online. The membership costs will be covered by the government in line with an initiative announced in the Budget.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had said that those born in 2005, 2006, and 2007 would be entitled to a free gym subscription.

A six-month gym membership can cost anywhere between €225-€450. Most gyms provide a small discount for students.

Under the new scheme, youths will be able to select their preferred gym from the list of participating providers. Once registration is completed, a voucher will be issued providing the participants with free membership for six months.

A Sports Ministry spokesperson said the scheme would be launched in the coming weeks.

The fitness group Bulletproof Culture first proposed the measure and shared a video of Prime Minister Robert Abela, a former bodybuilder, working out as part of its campaign for the government to introduce free gym memberships for every 18-year-old.

For years, Malta has ranked high on overweight and obesity lists, with predictions suggesting that over a third of the adult population will be obese by 2030.

A recent study suggested that students who exercise frequently are likely to achieve higher SEC exam marks, exhibit greater productivity, maintain longer attention spans, and perform better academically.