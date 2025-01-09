It has become an entrenched solution for this government to point to the one thing it has done out of a hundred promised, in the hope it will appease its critics and blind them to the 99 other pledges ignored.

We have repeatedly seen government ministers ignoring the elephant in the room by focusing on just one change whenever confronted by journalists. Is this what just happened with the licensing process for builders? The evolution of this issue started, as often does, with a tragedy, prompting a public outcry, which leads to the setting up of yet another committee to make changes.

And then the backroom dealing starts and, facing threats about the sector’s importance to the economy and handfuls of votes being waved in its face, the government deflates and caves in.

How far back in history do we need to go? Successive governments have tried to establish standards for the construction industry for decades, but it clearly became far more pressing when construction cranes started to sprout faster than ministerial scandals.

It was obvious that the demand for labour would outstrip the supply of qualified workers, but the contracts were pressing, money was being made and in all too many cases greed overtook standards. As a result, more innocent workers died and the lives of those around them were changed forever.

In December 2021, a public consultation was already being proposed for the Licensing of Building Contractors Regulations and the establishment of the Skill Level Requirements for Construction Workers Regulations.

There were even draft legal notices drawn up. But nothing happened.

After hundreds thronged Castille Square protesting the death of Jean Paul Sofia, and fingers were pointed at a flawed system – which allowed the tragedy to happen in the first place, a public inquiry was finally conducted. In February 2024, the government announced – you guessed it – a new cabinet sub-committee to implement 39 recommendations. So, what happened next? In August, the legislation that stood for well over a century was revamped and put under the auspices of the Building and Construction Authority. But fewer than 60 of the 183 applicants who sat for the theory exam earlier this month, passed and could move on to the practical exam. As things stood at the time, there were no resit options and the 123 would have had to wait for months to reapply.

The authority could have realised how far standards had fallen and, who knows, perhaps even called for a moratorium on any construction by those without a licence. But it must have been under considerable pressure to weigh up the cost of stopping these 120, against the risk of allowing them to build something they might not qualified to do, with all this means for people like Miriam Pace, Jean Paul Sofia and countless workers who have were injured or died on construction sites. Every single day, thousands of people know there is a good chance of an incident at the building site next door. And can you blame them? So, what then?

Legal changes over Christmas diluted the new laws: some builders will have their licence extended without passing an exam, and those who fail will be allowed to resit the exam the same year. And for those who fail even then? Fear not. They can apply to have their application judged by a panel of experts instead. Still, the BCA insisted it is actively working to address these issues through comprehensive reforms and increased regulatory oversight.

Sadly, the new procedure has done nothing to raise standards and close loopholes – and even less to reassure us that the government will stand up and be counted.