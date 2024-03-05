The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday reduced the four-year doping ban imposed on Romania’s former world number one Simona Halep to nine months, which have already been served.

The 32-year-old was suspended for four years last September by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after two separate doping infractions the previous year.

However, after Tuesday’s CAS ruling she is now free to resume her career immediately.

“Throughout this long and difficult process, I have maintained my belief that the truth would eventually come out, and that a just decision would be reached, because I am and always have been a clean athlete,” Halep said in a statement.

“My faith in the process was tested by the scandalous accusations that were leveled against me, and by the seemingly unlimited resources that were aligned against me. But in the end, the truth prevailed, even if it took much longer than I wish it had.”

