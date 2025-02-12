Palestinian militant group Hamas on Wednesday praised Jordan and Egypt for "rejecting displacement" of Gazans, which US President Donald Trump had proposed.

Hamas "appreciates the positions of our brothers in Jordan and Egypt in rejecting displacement of our people and affirming that there is an Arab plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents," the Islamist group said.

Jordan and Egypt, where Trump has suggested Gaza's more than two million inhabitants could be relocated, voiced their opposition to his plan, which also includes a US takeover of the war-torn Palestinian territory, on Tuesday.

Jordan's King Abdullah II said on social media he "reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians", adding it was "the unified Arab position".

The Jordanian ruler's comments followed meetings with Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Egypt, a US ally which borders Gaza, also on Tuesday said it plans to "present a comprehensive vision for the reconstruction" of the Palestinian territory which ensures residents remain on their land.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday praised King Abdullah's position "in support of the just and legitimate national rights of our people".

Abbas also praised the position of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Arab states and allies for their rejection of Trump's proposal, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Hamas, in its Wednesday statement also praised Jordan's opposition to the plan as a continuation of Amman's "long-standing rejection of displacement, resettlement".

The Islamist movement also characterised what it called "so-called 'alternative homeland' projects" as aiming to "erase the identity of our Palestinian people and eliminate their just cause".