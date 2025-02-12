More tourists visited Malta in 2024 than ever before, the Malta Tourism Authority CEO said on Wednesday.

A total of 3.56 million came to Malta last year, an increase of a fifth compared to 2023, Carlo Micallef said.

“Much of the growth came during the winter months,” he said.

While tourism grew by 17% during the peak summer months, tourists visiting Malta off season increased by 26%.

On average, visitors spent just over six nights in Malta and collectively spent €3.3 billion.

Tourists were most likely to come from the UK, followed by Italy, France, Poland, and Germany.

Micallef said tourism in Malta grew at a much faster rate than the rest of Europe.

Growth rate to moderate

Micallef said the MTA is expecting slower growth in 2025, forecasting 2.7% more arrivals than in 2024.

The MTA’s focus in 2025 will be to attract tourists who spend more, target tourists from outside Europe, particularly Asia, and increase tourist traffic in the winter months, he said.

The tourism authority also wants to focus on industry niches such as solo female travel, luxury dining, and people visiting Malta to look at film sets.

Compared to 2023, the tourism sector in the south Mediterranean region grew by 6%, and in Europe generally, tourism grew by 5%, he said.

To compare, 19% more people visited Malta in 2024 than in 2023.

Micallef was presenting last year’s results during the Malta National Tourism Conference where he also listed the MTA’s work throughout the year.

That included promoting Malta as a destination via television programmes, social media, and advertising in city centres across the world.

Among the examples of the MTA’s advertising efforts, Micallef mentioned videos on Ryanair’s Instagram account, banners on UK news portals, and features on American and Asian television programmes.

The MTA chief also pointed to sponsorship deals, including those with Manchester United, the Italian cycling race Giro d’Italia, and the Monza Rally in Italy.

“But we don’t only promote Malta abroad, we also make Malta a better destination,” he said.

Micallef said the MTA helped fund the regeneration of the Għadira promenade, restored the fisherman’s shed at Spinola Bay in St Julian’s, and installed new lighting at St Helen’s Basilica in Birkirkara.

Events co-organised by the MTA, such as the André Rieu concert, the fireworks festival, and marathons, were aimed at enticing more visitors.