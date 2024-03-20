Ħamrun Spartans FC and Ħamrun Ħanin, in collaboration with the Autism Parents Association have launched a unique initiative to mark International World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated globally on April 2.

The event will reach its culmination on Saturday, March 31, when Ħamrun Spartans face Birkirkara in the FA Trophy quarter-final at the National Stadium.

On this occasion, the Spartans will wear a special jersey designed by Jacob Fava, a nine-year-old child with autism. Every Ħamrun Spartans player will sign the shirt they will be wearing, creating a unique collector's item that will be auctioned off to the delight of football fans.

During a press launch, Ħamrun Spartans FC vice-president Gejtu Debattista explained how this initiative is part of the club’s objective to excel on three fronts – the sporting aspect, commercial, and social dimensions.

