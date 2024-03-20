McDonald’s global has teamed up with Studio Pierrot to deliver a captivating anime experience that combines the best of both worlds – delicious food and captivating storytelling across 30 international markets, the WcDonald’s Anime Series promises a feast for the senses. The collaboration features four animated shorts spanning across diverse genres, from action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances:

The Race to WcDonald’s: Join our intrepid heroes in an epic race to WcDonald’s, where rivalry meets adventure in a journey that transcends time. Love from Across the Booth: Delve into a tale of love and discovery as our protagonists find that the perfect pairing extends beyond WcDonald’s Sauce and WcNuggets. WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000: Brace yourselves for a cosmic adventure as a team of WcDonald’s pilots defends the last WcNugget against an ominous threat from beyond. The Wisdom of the Sauce: Embark on a quest with three courageous women as they unravel the mystery of an elusive sauce before it vanishes forever into the annals of time.

A feast for the eyes and palate

In collaboration with renowned Japanese manga artist Acky Bright, McDonald’s has crafted manga-inspired packaging and takeout bags that capture the essence of the WcDonald’s Anime Series. Moreover, fans can relish in the unveiling of a new McNugget sauce, boasting a savory chili flavor that promises to tantalize taste buds.

Embracing the anime community

McDonald’s Japanese franchise has a rich history of collaboration within the anime and gaming realms, with notable partnerships including Pokémon and Fate/Grand Order. Furthermore, last year's viral 6-part anime advertisement series, featuring the exquisite artistry of Urachan, captivated audiences worldwide.

Not to be outdone, McDonald’s American campaign featured a cameo by Sadao Maou from The Devil is a Part-Timer! in a promotion for the McDonald’s As Featured In meal, showcasing McDonald’s commitment to engaging with the vibrant anime community.

Join the adventure

Prepare to embark on a culinary odyssey like no other with the WcDonald’s Anime Series. Stay tuned for updates, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and more as McDonald’s invites you to indulge in the ultimate fusion of food and fantasy.

