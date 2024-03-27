Ħamrun Spartans FC and Ħamrun Ħanin, in collaboration with the Autism Parents Association, have launched a unique initiative to mark International World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated globally on April 2.

The event will culminate on Saturday when Ħamrun Spartans face Birkirkara in the FA Trophy quarter-final at the National Stadium.

On this occasion, the Spartans will wear a special jersey designed by Jacob Fava, a nine-year-old child with autism. Every Ħamrun Spartans player will sign the shirt they will be wearing, creating a unique collectors’ item that will be auctioned off to the delight of football fans.

Ħamrun Ħanin are targeting to collect €20,000 so that they can set up a Multi-Sensory room in Ħamrun to provide a place of comfort for children with autism and their parents.

Ħamrun Ħanin chairman Ian Debattista said that although the culmination will be reached in the Birkirkara match, a number of ancillary activities have been held to raise funds for the autism community.

Ian Debattista and Valerie Brincat, on behalf of the Autism Parents Association, sat down with the Times of Malta to discuss the initiative and speak on the importance of helping autistic children feel more accepted in a sporting environment.

Watch the interview on sport.timesofmalta.com