Ħamrun Spartans produced a rampant performance to crush Floriana 5-0 and retain their status as Malta champions for a second successive season.

The Spartans, under the charge of Luciano Zauri, needed a win to assure themselves of mathematical certainty to secure the Premier League title and the Reds turned on the style with a rampant display.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Playing in front of the biggest crowd of the season, where over 8,000 fans thronged the National Stadium, Ħamrun Spartans took the lead after eight minutes when Seth Paintsil headed the ball home from a Ryan Camenzuli’s cross.

Floriana looked rattled and Paintsil went on to bag his hat-trick when he was first to the rebound from Luke Montebello’s cross to fire home and then he was played in by Jonny to slide the ball into the net.

Elionay killed off the match as a contest with a fourth goal in first-half stoppage time.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Paintsil was not finished yet and midway through the second half he grabbed his fifth goal to kickstart the Ħamrun Spartans title party.

By virtue of their win, the Spartans took an unassailable four-point lead at the top and are now ensured of their tenth league title in their club history.

