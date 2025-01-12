The MAM doctors’ union on Sunday hit out at Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela’s “unethical” accusations that it had issued directives stopping outsourcing of the treatment of emergency cases to private hospitals due to “personal grudges”.

“These accusations in a medical setting are unethical. This should be sorted out in private,” Medical Association of Malta president Martin Balzan told Times of Malta.

Balzan shifted the blame back to the minister, accusing him of viewing the dispute "as something personal”.

"The MAM is just defending workers’ rights, it will not accept being bulldozed,” Balzan said.

On Saturday, the MAM declared an industrial dispute and ordered its members to follow established procedures and refrain from participating in patient transfers to private hospitals without prior approval.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela responded by saying that an “inner circle” within the union wanted to settle “personal grudges” even if that put patient safety at risk.

The directives were introduced just two days after the Health Ministry unveiled a new partnership with three private hospitals to outsource emergency services in a bid to ease waiting times at Mater Dei Hospital.

Balzan said he was concerned about “patient safety” given that the union was not informed beforehand about the new protocol for patient transfers. “We do not want a repeat of Vitals and Steward,” he added, referring to the failed government deal to privatise the management of three public hospitals.

This behaviour was “a very sad reflection” that the minister was not open to talks with the union, he argued.

“We are ready to give our consent if it is done according to the rule book.”

Private hospitals 'cannot complain'

The dispute has also caused a backlash from the private hospitals involved, which have all slammed the MAM directives.

Balzan said that he had explained the MAM's position, particularly over lack of consultation.

.“They cannot complain,” Balzan said, as they knew about the consequences.