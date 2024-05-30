The Health Minister has ruled out the possibility of a Vitals-like deal for St Luke's Hospital that would see the Gwardamanġa hospital privatised again.

On Thursday, JoEtienne Abela said the plan was to revamp Malta's old general hospital and run it as a government-led operation.

Nine years ago, the Maltese government gave away St Luke's and two other hospitals in a concession deal to Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH).

VGH was meant to refurbish the hospitals and operate them on behalf of the government. Despite the multi-million deal, pledged projects were never carried out, deadlines were missed and St Luke's remained abandoned.

Video: Daniel Ellul

The concession was later passed on to Steward Healthcare.

A judge described the whole hospitals' deal as "fraudulent".

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his then chief of staff Keith Schembri and former health minister Konrad Mizzi are facing charges of bribery, trading in influence, money laundering, and various other crimes.

On Thursday, health minister JoEtienne said plans are in hand to move outpatient wards, day surgery, and dental procedures currently based at Mater Dei Hospital to St Luke's.

The University of Malta's medical and nurses' schools will also move from MDH to Gwardamanġa under new plans, he said.

Those plans, include revamping and constructing new buildings in the St Luke's complex.

While the government will lead the project, it does not mean stonewalling the private sector.

"Cooperation with the private sector served us in the past and is serving us in the present. I don't see why there should not be cooperation with the private sector."