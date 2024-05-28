Joseph Muscat and his former senior lieutenants will be charged with serious crimes over the hospitals scandal on Tuesday in an unprecedented case for Malta.

The former prime minister, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, and 20 other individuals and companies face accusations of bribery, trading in influence, money laundering, and various other crimes.

Unless you've been living in a bubble, you will be aware that the lead-up to today's first court hearing has been rife with accusations, denials, and political salvos. So join us for this live blog where will be bringing you the action from within and outside the court.

Loud cheers as Muscat arrives

11am As expected, Muscat's arrival outside court is greeted with a roar, with many chanting "Joseph, Joseph" before breaking into the Labour Party anthem. He is accompanied by Michelle, his wife.

Mizzi arrives to hero's welcome: 'These are just conjectures'

10.55am To chants of 'viva l-Labour', former health minister Konrad Mizzi is given a rapturous welcome as he arrives outside court. Mizzi resigned in disgrace in 2019 and has since been accused of multiple crimes.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Mizzi lashes out at the magistrate's inquiry, saying it is full of conjectures, biased and lies and that he never received any money.

'The lion of Malta'

10.35am Mark Laurence Zammit has spoken to Muscat supporters outside court. All of them say they have no doubt the former prime minister is innocent. But the focus is more of the "good" he's done for the country.

'There are two Maltas'

10.30am Daphne Caruana Galizia's sister Mandy Mallia writes on social media: "Daphne always - correctly - said that there are ‘two Maltas’. Today, there is further proof of it in the hundreds who have turned up outside court in support of disgraced prime minister #JosephMuscat, who is facing a raft of serious criminal charges."

Nationalist MEP David Casa also pays tribute to Caruana Galizia.

Tense atmosphere

10.15am Meanwhile outside court hall 22, there are a number of familiar faces: Adrian Hillman, Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Christopher Spiteri, David Joseph Meli, Pierre Sladden and Brian Bondin. They are all seated and the atmosphere is tense.

Interesting to note that some of the persons charged today are still going through criminal proceedings linked to separate money laundering charges which started three years ago.

Keith Schembri, charged with multiple offences, is applauded as he enters court.

Repubblika's request turned down

10.05am Magistrate Rachel Montebello has turned down a request by Repubblika to be admitted as injured party in the proceedings.

For Repubblika’s application to succeed it had to show a concrete and identifiable interest and that it is ‘injured’ by the crimes allegedly committed. This is even more so in proceedings like these where some of the persons charged held top government posts.

The applicant had to show an identifiable interest including physical, material, social or emotional damage, or direct or indirect financial loss, the magistrate said.

In this case, the identifiable victim directly targeted by the commission of the alleged crimes is none other than the State itself or, as far as alleged misappropriation or illegal profits are concerned, the government.

Keith Schembri in court

10am Our journalist Jacob Borg asked Keith Schembri why he was using a fake e-mail to communicate with Vitals. He got no response.

'He did no wrong'

9.55am Our journalist Mark Laurence Zammit is trying to get comments from the crowd. The verdict is that Muscat did no wrong and that just like Christ, "he's being crucified".

Here's a sample of what we have so far. We'll be bringing you a full clip shortly.

Riled up crowd

9.40am We have reporters outside court and we're being told the crowd's really riled up. There's a strong police presence outside - with one officer assigned to each journalist on duty.

Supporters are carrying Labour Party flags.

Accused start gathering

9.30am Our court reporter Edwina Brincat says a number of those to be charged are already inside the halls of court. These include Pierre Sladden, Brian Bondin, Ivan Vassallo and Adrian Hillman.

Muscat supporters gather

9.20am Muscat's supporters have been told to gather in support at 10am but a sizeable number are already outside the law courts in Republic Street.

Chants of "viva l-Labour" and "ġo kastilja ma tidħlux" (you will never enter Castille) echo through the area.

Daphne is watching

9am Activists from Occupy Justice spruced up the memorial to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Monday night - the monument lies right in front of the court entrance - where a number of those she wrote about will enter to face justice.

Outrage over misdiagnosed health funds

8.50am There has been palpable anger in the run-up to today's arraignments. Many have expressed their disgust over the way money intended to be routed towards health services have ended up routed elsewhere.

Former PD deputy leader Anthony Buttigieg, a doctor, summed up the sentiments of many through a Facebook post.

Who is facing charges today?

Joseph Muscat

Konrad Mizzi

Keith Schembri

Clarence John Conger

Christopher Spiteri

Jonathan Vella

David Joseph Meli

Ivan Vassallo

Mario Victor Gatt

Brian Bondin

Adrian Hillman

Pierre Sladden

Brian Tonna

Karl Cini

Sciacca Grill Ltd

Kasco Engineering Co Ltd

FSV Ltd

MTrace Plc

Gateway Solutions Ltd

Technoline Ltd

Eurybates Ltd

Taomac

Nexia BT

Konrad Mizzi, Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri are the three most prominent officials accused. Konrad Mizzi, Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri are the three most prominent officials accused.

What charges are they facing?

Charges have been issued by the Republic of Malta vs Joseph Muscat and co.

All 14 individuals and nine companies stand charged with money laundering. They are variously charged with misappropriation, fraud, making fraudulent gains, involvement in a criminal association, setting up a group of more than 10 to commit a crime subject to imprisonment of more than four years.

Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi sought or accepted bribes, money or other advantages.

Schembri is separately charged as chief of staff for soliciting money or other benefits he was not entitled to. He is also charged with openly or secretly taking private interests in a tender or contract, leaking confidential information and committing crimes he was duty bound to prevent.

David Meli allegedly bribed Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi.

Tonna and Cini allegedly assisted Muscat in receiving those bribes. They also assisted Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi in trading in influence.

Thompson and Spiteri allegedly accepted bribes. Spiteri, as auditor, made false declarations in a public document, divulged professional secrets, made under-declarations for tax purposes on behalf of Shaukat Ali and his relatives. He also breached accountancy laws, committed document fraud and committed perjury when testifying in the magisterial inquiry.

All persons and companies will be jointly and variously charged under summons, not arrest. They must all be present for the case to take off. The court can issue an arrest warrant against any of those who fail to turn up when duly notified.

Karl Cini and Brian Tonna leaving court in 2021.

So what happened?

In 2015, the government signed a multi-billion agreement to redevelop and operate three public hospitals with a private company called Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) Ltd, a company with no previous experience.

Deadlines for several projects are missed as questions are asked over whether the investors can deliver on their pledges.

The National Audit Office said in 2020 that the government’s work to verify the deal with VGH and its capacity to run three public hospitals was “grossly inadequate”.

The contract was transferred in 2018 to a US company named Steward Health Care.

That same year, then PN leader Adrian Delia files a court case to rescind the concession. The case would eventually conclude in February 2023, with the courts cancelling the deal altogether, describing it as "fraudulent".

A Times of Malta investigation last year showed Muscat got close to €482,000 in various consultancy payments in year of resignation.

Fast forward to earlier this month and a magisterial inquiry - four years in the making - recommended serious charges against a number of high-profile individuals and companies, sparking a political war.

The last of three reports by the auditor general published revealed that a total of €456 million was paid to Vitals and Steward throughout the concession period. Investigators believe Vitals – and later Steward – stakeholders had no intention of running Maltese hospitals for the 30-year lease period they agreed to.

Last Sunday, our online editor Bertrand Borg pieced together the complex web of the deal, which appeared designed to divert public money into private pockets.

This included a catering company suspected to be involved in a 10% kickback scheme, a medical equipment supplier which had hidden owners, and a secret shareholder who received monthly €100,000 consultancy payments.

All those charged deny wrongdoing.