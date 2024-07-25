Glenn Micallef, who stepped down as the prime minister's head of secretariat last month, is the frontrunner to be Malta's nominee to the European Commission.

The nomination of the relatively low-profile official, who served as a Director General of Malta’s EU Coordination Department, would come as a surprise, considering it is one of the most coveted posts in EU structures.

Robert Abela had hoped to nominate former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne to the post but those plans were dashed when a court on Wednesday ruled he should stand trial for fraud over the hospitals' scandal.

Micallef, a 34-year-old EU policy expert, had acted as Abela's 'sherpa,' the official responsible for backroom dealing and technical negotiations at EU level.

He was appointed head of secretariat in November 2020, taking over from Clyde Caruana, who was co-opted to parliament and appointed finance minister.

EU countries need to send their nominees to European Commissioner President Ursula von der Leyen by the end of August. In comments to Times of Malta on Wednesday, Abela revealed he would name a new nominee to serve as European Commissioner by the end of the week.

Sources said Abela could make an announcement as early as Thursday evening.

The prime minister is understood to have held a meeting with Micallef in Castille on Wednesday.

Contacted for comment, Micallef would not confirm or deny that he is being considered as Malta's nominee for EU commissioner, saying: "That choice is up to prime minister Abela, and he will need to decide and communicate who will be the nominee when appropriate".

Countries asked to nominate man and woman

In hopes of creating a gender-balanced commission, von der Leyen has also asked each EU country to nominate a man and a woman. However, so far, no country has put forward two candidates.

One source said the prime minister is considering also nominating Marlene Bonnici, who has served as Permanent Representative of Malta to the European Union since July 2020.

It would be a first for Malta if it nominates someone to the role who has not been a serving politician. Malta's current EU commissioner is Helena Dalli, who held several ministerial roles before being nominated in 2019.

Several months ago, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli's name was being mentioned by Labour insiders as being 'best placed' to replace Fearne as EU Commissioner.

She dismissed the suggestions as "speculation".

Opposition MPs claimed she would not survive a grilling by MEPs because of her former role as a communications consultant to Konrad Mizzi, who was energy minister at the time of the Electrogas scandal.

Each country gets one commissioner but before they are appointed, they must go before the European Parliament for a grilling set to take place at the end of September or in early October.

MEPs can reject a commissioner, which happened in 2019 when the first choices of France, Hungary and Romania were rejected, sending those countries back to the drawing board.