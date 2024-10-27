The Canine Search and Rescue Team, a voluntary Maltese association of the Order of Malta (VO 1885), has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Zaar to support DecEx 2024, an ambitious disaster simulation and training exercise.

Set to take place from December 12 to 16, DecEx 2024 aims to enhance the capabilities of Malta’s first responders following disaster scenarios such as earthquakes, focusing on their immediate assessment, search and rescue (ASR) efforts per guidelines from the United Nations’ International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

DecEx 2024 will bring together Malta’s law enforcement, voluntary organisations and private companies that specialise in search and rescue efforts to collaborate on tackling a local disaster, including the Armed Forces of Malta, the Malta Police Force and the Civil Protection Department, alongside international rescue teams from Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Crete, Romania and Bulgaria.

Over four days, hundreds of participants will engage in simulated search and rescue exercises, surface-level operations and urban search and rescue (USAR) training, to ensure a robust, well-coordinated disaster response across Malta and beyond.

To make this crucial event a reality, the team has launched the Zaar crowdfunding campaign to raise €4,000 to cover essentials such as accommodation and transport for foreign participants, PPE for volunteers, portable toilets, simulation materials, medical equipment and media support.

“Crowdfunding gives us the chance to engage directly with the community and bring everyone on board in this mission to boost Malta’s disaster preparedness,” Simon Briffa of the Canine Search and Rescue Team at the Order of Malta, said.

“We’re excited to showcase the hard work of our responders and the importance of collaboration in life-threatening situations. Join us in supporting DecEx 2024 and help ensure that Malta is ready to face any disaster. Every donation counts and brings us closer to a safer, more prepared future.”

Members of the Canine Search and Rescue Team during a training session.

The event is also expected to receive coverage from leading media channels, who will share highlights and updates across their social media platforms and news portals, underlining the important work of Malta’s first responders and the sponsors who support this initiative.

Backers of the campaign will receive public recognition, with logos and materials prominently displayed at the event site and across social media.

Corporate sponsors who donate €2,000 will see their branding featured on event T-shirts, photography and key announcements, while basic sponsors contributing €250 will enjoy exposure across social media and promotional materials.

One can donate to the crowdfunding campaign here.