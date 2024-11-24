Over 100 people gathered in Valletta on Sunday afternoon to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The demonstration called Her Plight, Our Fight, which was organised by Moviment Graffiti and Young Progressive Beings, reminded those in the capital about the lives lost to gender-based violence.

The event was held a day before the official observance on November 25, ensuring a broader turnout.

Activists strung a line of clothes and fabric bearing the names of femicide victims. Photo: Emma Borg

The steps of the law courts were draped with names of victims, including Christine Sammut, Caroline Magri, and Chantelle Chetcuti. Activists strung a line of clothes and fabric bearing the names of femicide victims including Rita Ellul, Sion Grech and Bernice Cassar.

Cassar’s sister Alesia Cilia Portelli, was among the three speakers. Speaking on the second anniversary of her sister’s murder, she recounted her grief.

“I don’t have many memories of that day,” she admitted, “but I remember the face of my sister on placards placed on the gates of the courts and the rage of many of those present.”

She described how her anger came later, as the absence of her sister became more deeply felt. Cilia Portelli stressed that more decisive action might have prevented her sister’s death: “This fight is not a choice but a necessity”.

Placards reading 'Her fault', "Come on, I'm just a jokester' and 'What were you doing all alone?' - phrases often used with victims of violence. Photo: Emma Borg

Professor Marceline Naudi, an academic and long-time activist, echoed these sentiments, lamenting the persistent need for such demonstrations.

“I am tired of being sick and tired,” she said, pointing out that despite years of advocacy, the message against violence remained unheeded.

She emphasised the universal nature of the problem, noting that while men could also be victims, “violence against women is a gross violation of women’s and human rights”.

The event featured moving poetry readings by Lara Calleja and Cristina Torre Caceres.

Arianna Zunino of Moviment Graffiti stood in front of the clothing line displaying victims' names and reminded the crowd that these women were more than just victims.

“They were mothers, daughters, colleagues, friends,” she said, adding that they “could have and should be here with us.” She also pointed out that Malta saw two femicides this year: Sandra Ramirez and Nicolette Ghirxi.

Zunino also reminded the crowd “patriarchal violence isn’t something we have to live with forever. We need to eradicate it, and we must eradicate it”.