Ever thought of owning a historical, grand theatre? Well, one in the heart of Birkirkara is up for grabs by “a buyer with the right vision” to the tune of €850,000.

Originally Prince Theatre, the property was later used as a prop-making and storage venue for the local band club, caught up in old rent laws before its several inheritors won it back in a recent court case.

Now, they are seeking the right buyer for the 352 square metre “commercial establishment”, described as a “hidden gem waiting for a visionary touch”.

Potential buyers have the one-off chance to breathe new life into a piece of Birkirkara's history and leave their mark on an iconic landmark, according to real estate specialist Sean Busuttil Cordina from RE/MAX Central.

The listing makes a change from what is normally on the market and up for development.

The 10-metre facade of Prince Theatre in Birkirkara.

With a generous footprint and a frontage of around 10 metres, this unique space in the Macdonald’s area offers “immense potential for transformation”, Busuttil Cordina believed.

The pre-1967 building had served as a warehouse and is now a “time capsule of broken artifacts, packed with remnants of its past,” he said.

But the theatre's charming entrance lobby and small side rooms “set the stage for an imaginative restoration”.

The property includes a staircase leading to the first floor, where a sound balcony overlooks the expansive seating area below, while the main hall, once bustling with audiences, now stands as a wide-open space, with the original stage still intact – “ready to be reimagined”.

A prop-making venue for the local band club, it is in a state of disarray but has sound structures. Photos: RE/MAX Central - Legacy Estates

Despite years of neglect, the theatre’s robust structure hints at its former glory, said Busuttil Cordina, who has been in the real estate business for 18 years.

While the corrugated sheeting and false roof are in poor condition, the underlying bones remain mostly undamaged, he said, pointing out the discovery of “sweet Maltese tiles” under the clutter and disarray.

The theatre was used as a warehouse and needs a clean-up and restoration. Photo: RE/MAX Central - Legacy Estates

A thorough clean-up and comprehensive restoration would reveal the true potential of this space, Busuttil Cordina maintained.

The theatre required a detailed inspection to assess its full structural integrity. But for those with a keen eye and a passion for preservation, it offered an “extraordinary canvas”, he envisaged.

Its location would not allow for the development of a block of flats, Busuttil Corinda reassured. Meanwhile, the theatre’s current permit status was being looked into by architects, although its new owners could always reapply.

Whether transformed into a cultural venue, a unique residential space, or an innovative commercial hub, the historic theatre was a rare opportunity to create something “truly special”.

Busuttil Cordina said he had only recently started running adverts on the property and already had a viewing lined up, with interest in “what it could be” coming in.

The owners had been waiting a while for a client who had been seeking to tap into EU funding to return the property to the arts community. But they have now moved on to other options.

A render of what the theatre could look like and its potential use for a thriving business.

Busuttil Cordina has, meanwhile, come up with a render of the space that includes an eatery and bar, apart from a cinema, proposing an idea for a more feasible business that could thrive in Birkirkara.

It could also work for live shows, he continued, adding that, in an ideal world, one would stick to, more or less, the same idea.

“A lot can be done with the right vision,” he maintained.