My first impressions of Myriam Spiteri Debono is that she will not be a pushover president. She intends not only to be “visible and accessible” but also to express her opinion when she feels the situation so warrants.

The first and last speeches of presidents are followed with great attention. Usually, the first speech gives an indication of what to expect from one’s presidency. Our new president’s first speech gave me hope.

Spiteri Debono pointed to three contentious elephants sitting in our national sitting room. First, she not only pointed out that greed is the root of corruption but also went further to assertively point out that greed is “another affliction” and is “worse than substance addiction”.

In a nutshell, she bluntly pointed out that our nation is ill and addicted to greed. She hit the nail on the head.

Greed and the relentless compulsive pursuit of money at all costs is sucking out our nation’s soul. The current economic model, enabled and abetted by the socialist government, is one based on greed. The more one has, the more one wants. It is a rat race of who is the greediest. Anything goes as long as money is getting into the till.

However, at what price? To the detriment of what? For how much longer?

The first causality of this compulsion is the degeneration of our environment. Malta is fast becoming unrecognisable. The rampant overdevelopment has turned the island into one dirty construction site. Our towns and villages are fast losing their unique character and turning into soulless neighbourhoods. Tragically, through the Planning Authority, fat cats are getting fatter and fatter.

The second observation made by the president was regarding the presence of foreigners who come here to earn a living. Sadly, many a time, these workers are exploited and treated as though they were slaves. Our current economic model is based on cheap labour and the promoters of this model argue that this is keeping our cost of living and prices low. Is it? However, at what price? At the suffocation of a nation?

Although many people are understandably concerned that the presence of so many foreign nationals is contributing to a strain on our physical and social infrastructure, this is not an excuse for racist sentiments. One should instead voice one’s frustration at the Labour government, which has enabled the current economic model.

The president bluntly pointed out that our nation is ill and addicted to greed - Albert Buttigieg

The president rightly remarked that we must change our attitude from one of tolerance, based on convenience and exploitation, to one of embracing and integrating foreigners within our society. Through their integration, our society will be enhanced. Failing to do so will only lead to possible future social problems.

Lastly, the president spoke out once again about the brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Without mincing her words, she remarked that this is a black stain on our democratic credentials, as much as the murders of Karin Grech and Raymond Caruana are still on our nation’s conscience. She remarked that “healing is a must in order that this horrendous episode be wound up. Otherwise, its fallout shall continue to haunt us”.

Her message was loud and clear.

However, the wound can only heal when justice is served completely, not only regarding the mastermind/s behind this horrendous killing but also when the government fully implements the recommendations made by the Daphne inquiry. To date, the inquiry report is still piling up dust.

The government’s lethargy only continues to reinforce public perception that the Labour government is somehow doing its utmost to protect someone or some from justice.

However, as the president assertively stated, “nobody, none and nothing is greater than Malta”. I fully endorse such a statement. Justice for Caruana Galizia is also justice for honest Malta.

The expectations for Spiteri Debono’s presidency are high, although the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Congratulations Madam President.

Albert Buttigieg is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on the family and social solidarity.