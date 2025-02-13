Tony Terribile, a historian and researcher known for his dedication to Maltese Church history, has died at the age of 79.

He collapsed suddenly while administering Holy Communion at a care home for the elderly, according to Sliema mayor John Pillow .

"He passed away doing something he loved," the mayor said. His sudden death came as a shock to his family and those who knew him.

Terribile was a prolific writer who contributed extensively to the study of local religious heritage. He authored multiple books, research papers, and articles on Maltese Church history and frequently lectured on the subject on radio and television.

His most notable work includes the bilingual 18-volume encyclopedia Treasures in Maltese Churches as well as Madonna u Tas-Sliema and Niċeċ u Statwi fit-Toroq ta’ Tas-Sliema and Niċeċ u Statwi fit-Toroq ta’ Malta.

Beyond his writing, Terribile was also a passionate model church builder. He co-founded the Church Models Enthusiasts Association and spent over 60 years constructing a model church dedicated to St Michael in his home.

Born in Sliema on May 26, 1945, he often recalled that his inspiration for this lifelong project came from a childhood meeting with St George Preca.

He recounted how Preca paused before a large statue of St Michael and prayed, prompting Terribile to join him—a moment that left a lasting impression.

Terribile was an active member of the Church of Sacro Cuor in Sliema and contributed significantly to the Parish of the Sacred Heart’s festivities commission.

It was the commission who announced his death in a statement on social media.

"Tony was a key contributor to the publications of the Festivities Commission and provided many services within our parish," he said.

Sliema mayor John Pillow described him as “a very nice man” who was well-loved in the community.

Terribile’s contributions to local history, his commitment to the Church, and his passion for preserving Maltese heritage leave behind a lasting legacy.

Junior Minister Rebecca Buttigieg said he would be remembered "for his love for all that is Maltese."

She suggested the Sliema Local Council dedicate a street to him.

"In this way, he will always be remembered in the places where he walked throughout his life and where he did the good deeds for which he remains beloved."