Ira Losco is standing by this year’s Malta Eurovision winner, Miriana Conte, and her song Kant, which has picked up attention for its controversial title.

After winning the Malta Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday evening, Conte will represent the county at the European festival in Basel, Switzerland, in May.

The entry, however, has sparked controversy due to its title, Kant, which translates to "singing" in Maltese but sounds similar to a vulgar slang English term for female anatomy.

The song’s lyrics include “serving Kant” – an apparent reference to the phrase “serving c*nt,” used in queer and drag culture to describe a person who is bold and full of confidence.

Conte has also faced criticism for the provocative nature of her performance and her outfit choice, a leopard print catsuit.

On Thursday, two-time Malta Eurovision winner Losco backed the singer and the song saying: “There’s always going to be half who love you and the other half who dislike you no matter what you do.”

She said that some are commenting on the song negatively “for whatever reason.”

“I know a thing or two about being criticized both constructively - which, might I add, I like to accept graciously - and negatively, which I’ve learned to ignore and take in my stride.”

Losco and her song 7th Wonder were Malta’s pick for Eurovision in 2002. She placed second in the Eurovision Song Contest that year and she was picked to represent Malta again in 2016.

Losco said she was faced with her “fair share of horrible words” on both occasions.

The popular Maltese singer pointed to a “suggestion by a ‘journalist’ at the time that I had definitely slept with members of the jury to place second with 7th Wonder, cause I wasn’t talented at all in her opinion”.

“Fast forward to 2016, where I was accused of using my pregnancy to my advantage after I literally hid it specifically TO avoid this accusation.”

She said words can hurt and dent spirits.

“That’s why I ask those of you who hurl hurtful insults to stop and think. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but you don’t have to be nasty.”