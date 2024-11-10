An extraordinary production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Requiem will take place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on November 23 at 7.30pm.

Known for its rigorous rhythms, unique melodies and deeply moving music, Verdi’s Requiem is regarded as a monumental work within the sacred and choral repertoire.

On announcing the production, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said it will offer a unique experience to the public and continue to place Malta on the international cultural map.

This historic performance will bring together the musical forces of a double choir: Rome’s prestigious chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia comprising 40 choristers, and KorMalta, made up of some 20 choristers.

Both choirs will be joined by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and four exceptional soloists: soprano Anna Pirozzi, a familiar face in Europe’s most prestigious opera houses, including Covent Garden, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Vienna Staatsoper, Paris Opera, and La Fenice in Venice, will be joined by two Maltese soloists: mezzo-soprano Marvic Monreal, who has just made a notable debut at Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino in Madame Butterfly, and tenor Alan Sciberras, known for his roles in opera productions in Italy and Malta and whose debut in Verdi’s Requiem is highly anticipated.

Completing the cast is Swedish bass-baritone John Lundgren, celebrated for his dramatic voice and iconic roles.

Composed in memory of the esteemed Italian poet Alessandro Manzoni, the concert will be under the direction of internationally acclaimed conductor Pier Giorgio Morandi.

Tickets are available at: www.showshappening.com/mcc/VERDI-REQUIEM. For more information, visit the Valletta Cultural Agency website and its Facebook page.