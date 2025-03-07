Lynne Marie Taylor, the Malta-born author of a crime novel set in Victorian-era Malta, will deliver a talk at the Gozo Central Public Library in Victoria, on March 26 at 10.30am.

Taylor will talk about the historical research and influences that have shaped Death in Valletta, including her fascination with Victorian detectives.

Themes of colonial rule, Malta’s status as a military base, poverty and corruption will be explored as a backdrop to the murder mystery, as well as Maltese culture seen through the eyes of a Scot brought up in the Presbyterian Church.

Death in Valletta is Taylor’s first historical crime novel in a series of books set in the Maltese islands in the 1880s. It was published by Bloodhound Books in April 2024, and bestselling author Vaseem Khan, chair of the Crime Writers’ Association, gave the book a five-star review, calling it “a well-written and absorbing historical mystery”.

The talk will be delivered in English and the event is free of charge. Seat reservations are encouraged on eventsgozo.library@gov.mt.